Williams (undisclosed) did not play in Friday's preseason game against the Nets, Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reports.

Along with Jalen Green (hamstring), Williams watched this game in street clothes. The Suns are treading lightly with Williams, given his injury history, and he's now missed both preseason games so far. With how cautious the team is being, this could certainly be viewed as a red flag for fantasy purposes. Williams' next chance to play comes Sunday in a rematch against the Nets.