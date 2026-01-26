Williams closed with 11 points (4-6 FG, 3-4 FT), eight rebounds, one assist and one block in 24 minutes during Sunday's 111-102 loss to the Heat.

After coming off a two-game stretch totaling just 10 points, Williams was able to drop 11 on good efficiency, and was just two rebounds shy from logging his 11th double-double of the season. With Phoenix in the midst of a two-game skid due to the loss of Devin Booker (ankle) for at least a week, Williams will likely need to step up to fill in that scoring void in the meantime.