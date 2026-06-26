Suns' Mark Williams: Plans to sign three-year deal

Williams (foot) plans to sign a three-year, $38 million contract to remain with the Suns, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

Williams averaged a double-double in his final season in Charlotte. While his production dropped in his first year with the Suns in 2025-26, he still averaged 11.7 points, 8.0 rebounds, 1.0 assists, 0.9 blocks and 0.9 steals across 23.6 minutes. Without question, the 24-year-old is a talented player, though injuries have kept him off the floor more often than not. It's unknown if Williams will remain the Suns' starting center in 2026-27. However, even though Oso Ighodaro, Khaman Maluach and Rasheer Fleming have shown flashes of promise, they still aren't as skilled as Williams when healthy.