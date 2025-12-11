Williams amassed nine points (2-5 FG, 5-7 FT), five rebounds, one assist and one steal in 19 minutes during Wednesday's 138-89 loss to Oklahoma City.

Williams was on the court for only 19 minutes because the game got out of hand for Phoenix rather quickly, leading to the team clearing benches early in the second half. In his last nine appearances, Williams has averaged 15.1 points, 8.4 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 1.6 steals and 0.6 blocks across 24.1 minutes and has shot 69.3 percent from the field in that span, anchoring down the center spot for the Suns.