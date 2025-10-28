Williams closed with 25 points (9-14 FG, 7-9 FT), 11 rebounds and two steals in 31 minutes during Monday's 138-134 overtime loss to Utah.

Williams had easily his best game of the season, recording a double-double, despite still coming off the bench. It's been a slow ramp-up for Williams, having played in three of the four games, coming off the bench in all three. However, given he logged 31 minutes in this one, all signs point to him entering the starting lineup sooner rather than later.