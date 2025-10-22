Williams will play somewhere between 20 and 24 minutes during Wednesday's game against Sacramento, John Gambadoro of Arizona Sports 98.7 FM reports.

Head coach Jordan Ott indicated Williams would have a "target number" for minutes in the season opener, and it looks as though the talented young center will see a workload of 20-24 minutes. The 23-year-old has dealt with a plethora of injuries since entering the NBA in 2022, and he's appeared in just 106 games through three seasons as a result. Phoenix will look to ease Williams into the 2025-26 season, likely with the hope of keeping Williams healthy throughout a long campaign. Even with the minutes restriction, Williams is a double-double threat. He averaged 15.3 points and 10.2 rebounds across 26.6 minutes per game in 2024-25.