Suns' Mark Williams: To play 20-24 minutes
Williams will play somewhere between 20 and 24 minutes during Wednesday's game against Sacramento, John Gambadoro of Arizona Sports 98.7 FM reports.
Head coach Jordan Ott indicated Williams would have a "target number" for minutes in the season opener, and it looks as though the talented young center will see a workload of 20-24 minutes. The 23-year-old has dealt with a plethora of injuries since entering the NBA in 2022, and he's appeared in just 106 games through three seasons as a result. Phoenix will look to ease Williams into the 2025-26 season, likely with the hope of keeping Williams healthy throughout a long campaign. Even with the minutes restriction, Williams is a double-double threat. He averaged 15.3 points and 10.2 rebounds across 26.6 minutes per game in 2024-25.