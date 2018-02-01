Suns' Marquese Chriss: Available to play Wednesday
Chriss (ankle) is available to play in Wednesday's game against the Mavericks.
Chriss sat out the team's last contest with a sprained left ankle, but after testing in out during warmups, he's been given the go ahead to make a return to the court. While nothing official has been released, Chriss will likely take back his spot in the starting lineup at power forward, which would send Dragan Bender back to a bench role. Also, with both Greg Monroe (undisclosed) and Alex Len (ankle) sitting out, Chriss could be forced into extended minutes in the frontcourt despite being fresh off an injury.
