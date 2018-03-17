Suns' Marquese Chriss: Avoids suspension, will play Saturday

Chriss was fined $25,000 for his role in Thursday's altercation with the Jazz, but he won't face any sort of suspension, Shams Charania of Yahoo! Sports reports.

Chriss and Jared Dudley got into a scuffle with Ricky Rubio of the Jazz on Thursday, which ended with Chriss shoving Rubio to the ground. While the potential was there for him to face some sort of suspension, it appears the league felt a fine was enough, so Chriss isn't expected to miss any time. Look for him to take on his typical reserve role Saturday against the Warriors.