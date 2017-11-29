Suns' Marquese Chriss: Back to starting five Wednesday
Chriss will draw the start during Wednesday's game against the Pistons, Scott Bordow of The Arizona Republic reports.
Chriss came off the bench in the Suns' past three contests -- Greg Monroe getting the start in two and Dragan Bender starting in one. Over those games, Chriss averaged 4.3 points and 5.7 rebounds across 18.3 minutes. That's not far from his season averages, which stand at 6.1 points and 4.8 rebounds in 19.9 minutes per game. Ultimately, the decision to insert Chriss into the starting five may have minimal to no impact on his production or workload.
