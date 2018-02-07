Suns' Marquese Chriss: Bench-high scoring total in return from suspension
Chriss (suspension) totaled 10 points (4-9 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 0-2 FT), six rebounds, three assists and two blocks across 19 minutes in Tuesday's 112-93 loss to the Lakers.
The young big man made a successful return to action after sitting out last Sunday's game against the Hornets due to a one-game suspension. Chriss' scoring total represented only his second double-digit point tally over the last six games, but his solid performance could lay the groundwork for a return to the first unit when the Suns tangle with the Spurs on Wednesday. The 20-year-old continues to struggle with consistency, however, but he offers more than enough scoring and rebounding upside to make him worthy of a roster spot across all formats.
More News
-
Suns' Marquese Chriss: Will come off bench Tuesday•
-
Suns' Marquese Chriss: Will be suspended one game•
-
Suns' Marquese Chriss: Double-double in Wednesday's win•
-
Suns' Marquese Chriss: Available to play Wednesday•
-
Suns' Marquese Chriss: Questionable for Wednesday•
-
Suns' Marquese Chriss: Will sit out Monday•
-
Waiver Wire: Deadline adds drama
The waiver wire offers add-able options if no championship talent, but Thursday's crucial trade...
-
Post-ASB breakout candidates
Looking for some buy-low opportunities? Check out these five players who could explode after...
-
Fantasy Hoops Injury Report
We've seen a bevy of big injuries to stars around the NBA in recent weeks. Jeff Stotts updates...
-
Stock Watch: Trending up & down
As we head into the second half of the season, it's time to take another look at the latest...
-
Analyzing Wall's injury, Griffin trade
The last 24 hours have seen some big news with the potential to shake up Fantasy leagues. Chris...
-
Waiver Wire: Eyes on deadline
In some instances, trades create major Fantasy value. Sometimes non-trades do the same or render...