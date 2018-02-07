Suns' Marquese Chriss: Bench-high scoring total in return from suspension

Chriss (suspension) totaled 10 points (4-9 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 0-2 FT), six rebounds, three assists and two blocks across 19 minutes in Tuesday's 112-93 loss to the Lakers.

The young big man made a successful return to action after sitting out last Sunday's game against the Hornets due to a one-game suspension. Chriss' scoring total represented only his second double-digit point tally over the last six games, but his solid performance could lay the groundwork for a return to the first unit when the Suns tangle with the Spurs on Wednesday. The 20-year-old continues to struggle with consistency, however, but he offers more than enough scoring and rebounding upside to make him worthy of a roster spot across all formats.