Suns' Marquese Chriss: Could face discipline from league
Chriss could be disciplined by the league for his role in Thursday night's scuffle with the Jazz, Scott Bordow of AZCentral.com reports.
Chriss missed a dunk attempt in third quarter of Thursday's game and appeared to believe he got fouled by Rubio, who was ultimately confronted in the backcourt by Jared Dudley. While Dudley and Rubio were involved in a heated exchange -- which came after Dudley shoved Rubio and was called for a foul -- Chriss got a running start and shoved Rubio to the ground, leading to an altercation that took several minutes to sort out. Chriss confirmed Friday morning that he was contacted by the league office, but at this time it's unclear if he'll face a suspension. Either way, the struggling young forward figures to face some sort of internal discipline from the Suns.
