Suns' Marquese Chriss: Day-to-day with hip flexor issue
Chriss (hip) is considered day-to-day in advance of Friday's game against the Rockets, Scott Bordow of AZCentral.com reports.
Chriss was removed from Sunday's win over Oklahoma City with a hip flexor strain, which limited him to only 10 minutes of action, snapping a five-game streak in which Chriss had scored in double-figures. The Suns have the benefit of a spaced-out schedule this week, so Chriss will have four full days off to recover prior to Friday's contest. Consider the second-year forward questionable until further notice.
More News
-
Suns' Marquese Chriss: Doubtful to return with hip injury•
-
Suns' Marquese Chriss: Full stat line before fouling out•
-
Suns' Marquese Chriss: Hauls in double-digit boards•
-
Suns' Marquese Chriss: Back to starting five Wednesday•
-
Suns' Marquese Chriss: Slides to bench Friday•
-
Suns' Marquese Chriss: Produces 13 points in win•
-
Waiver Wire: Red-hot Green
Gerald Green has fit in perfectly in Houston, and he should be at the top of your Waiver Wire...
-
Fantasy basketball: Sit Devin Booker
SportsLine's projection model tells you who to sit and who to start in your fantasy basketball...
-
Injury updates: Harden hamstrung
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
You've been waiting a long time for them, and Isaiah Thomas and Blake Griffin are back and...
-
Top Waiver-Wire Targets
He’s got plenty of potential, and now Marquese Chriss is starting to find a role. He’s worth...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings: Start Lee
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts tells you who to sit and start