Suns' Marquese Chriss: Day-to-day with hip flexor issue

Chriss (hip) is considered day-to-day in advance of Friday's game against the Rockets, Scott Bordow of AZCentral.com reports.

Chriss was removed from Sunday's win over Oklahoma City with a hip flexor strain, which limited him to only 10 minutes of action, snapping a five-game streak in which Chriss had scored in double-figures. The Suns have the benefit of a spaced-out schedule this week, so Chriss will have four full days off to recover prior to Friday's contest. Consider the second-year forward questionable until further notice.