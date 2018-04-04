Suns' Marquese Chriss: Dominant effort on glass in win

Chriss mustered only six points (2-7 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT) but added 13 rebounds and one block across 27 minutes in Tuesday's 97-94 win over the Kings.

His shot attempts were at their lowest since March 15, and his shooting percentage was his poorest since one game prior on March 13. Those two factors led to Chriss' first single-digit scoring tally in the last nine games, but he helped make up for it with his third double-digit rebound haul over the last four. Chriss has shown considerable improvement on the offensive end in particular since mid-March, so despite Tuesday's struggles, he'll have a chance to bounce back against the Pelicans on Friday.