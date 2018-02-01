Suns' Marquese Chriss: Double-double in Wednesday's win

Chriss scored 15 points (5-7 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 4-5 FT) while adding 12 rebounds, two assists, a steal and a block in 28 minutes during Wednesday's 102-88 win over the Mavericks.

He missed seven games in January due to hip and ankle issues, but Chriss looked 100 percent in recording his second double-double of the season. The Suns have started shedding veteran contracts, buying out Greg Monroe before tipoff Wednesday, and if Tyson Chandler follows him out the door Chriss could see a big jump in minutes to close out the schedule.