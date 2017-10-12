Play

Suns' Marquese Chriss: Double-doubles in Wednesday's loss

Chriss posted 13 points (6-12 FG, 1-7 3Pt), 12 rebounds and two assists over 27 minutes in Wednesday's 113-104 preseason loss to the Trail Blazers.

Chriss closed out the preseason with three consecutive double-digit scoring efforts, with Wednesday's effort also serving as his first double-double of the exhibition slate. The 2016 first-round pick will look to up his numbers across the board while holding down the starting power forward job this coming season.

