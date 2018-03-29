Suns' Marquese Chriss: Double-doubles Wednesday
Chriss totaled 12 points (4-11 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 13 rebounds, four steals, one assist and one block in 390 minutes during Wednesday's 111-99 loss to the Clippers.
That makes six consecutive games with double-digit scoring for Chriss, who also matched his season-high with 13 rebounds. His efficiency continues to fluctuate, but he has been chipping in with some defensive stats as well a smattering of perimeter scoring. He certainly has some fantasy upside and the hope is that he can keep this strong play up until the end of the regular season.
