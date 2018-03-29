Suns' Marquese Chriss: Double-doubles Wednesday

Chriss totaled 12 points (4-11 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 13 rebounds, four steals, one assist and one block in 390 minutes during Wednesday's 111-99 loss to the Clippers.

That makes six consecutive games with double-digit scoring for Chriss, who also matched his season-high with 13 rebounds. His efficiency continues to fluctuate, but he has been chipping in with some defensive stats as well a smattering of perimeter scoring. He certainly has some fantasy upside and the hope is that he can keep this strong play up until the end of the regular season.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories