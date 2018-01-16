Suns' Marquese Chriss: Doubtful for Tuesday
Chriss (hip) is considered doubtful for Tuesday's game against the Trail Blazers, Kent Somers of The Arizona Republic reports.
Chriss' right hip flexor injury prevented him from completing Monday's practice, so barring dramatic improvement overnight, it looks as though he'll miss his third straight game. That should open up another start at power forward for Dragan Bender, who has played 30-plus minutes in each of the past three contests to varying results. After compiling 34 points on 12-for-21 shooting from the field over the first two contests, Bender turned in a stinker Sunday against Indiana, failing to score while missing all seven of his shots and turning the ball over seven times.
