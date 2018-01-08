Suns' Marquese Chriss: Doubtful to return with hip injury
Chriss left Sunday's game against the Thunder with a right hip strain and is doubtful to return, Scott Bordow of The Arizona Republic reports.
Chriss left in the first half of Sunday's game and was evaluated during halftime, and it looks like the Suns will exercise caution with him. Fortunately, Phoenix has off until Friday following the conclusion of Sunday's game, so Chriss will have plenty of time to recover. In his absence, Dragan Bender should get some extra playing time in the frontcourt.
