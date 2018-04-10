Suns' Marquese Chriss: Downgraded to doubtful

Chriss (hip) has been downgraded from game-time decision to doubtful for Tuesday's season finale against the Mavericks, Scott Bordow of The Arizona Republic reports.

Though the team may still wait until warmups to officially note Chriss' status, the expectation is that he's unlikely to take the floor. Assuming he's played his final game of the season, he'll finish his second year in the league averaging 7.7 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1.2 assists in 21.2 minutes.