Suns' Marquese Chriss: Downgraded to doubtful
Chriss (hip) has been downgraded from game-time decision to doubtful for Tuesday's season finale against the Mavericks, Scott Bordow of The Arizona Republic reports.
Though the team may still wait until warmups to officially note Chriss' status, the expectation is that he's unlikely to take the floor. Assuming he's played his final game of the season, he'll finish his second year in the league averaging 7.7 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1.2 assists in 21.2 minutes.
More News
-
Suns' Marquese Chriss: Will be game-time call•
-
Suns' Marquese Chriss: Ruled out Sunday•
-
Suns' Marquese Chriss: Questionable with hip pain•
-
Suns' Marquese Chriss: Leads team in scoring with 23 points•
-
Suns' Marquese Chriss: Dominant effort on glass in win•
-
Suns' Marquese Chriss: Hot stretch continues Sunday•
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...
-
Hoops surprises -- good & bad
We look at the biggest surprises of the Fantasy Hoops season, and the likely impact on their...
-
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....