Suns' Marquese Chriss: Enters starting lineup Wednesday

Chriss will start at center Wednesday against the Spurs, Scott Bordow of The Arizona Republic reports.

Chriss will re-join the starting lineup Wednesday in place of Tyson Chandler, who is unavailable with a neck injury. In his return from a one-game suspension Tuesday, the 20-year-old notched 10 points, six rebounds, three assists and two blocks across 19 minutes of action against the Lakers.

