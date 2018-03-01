Suns' Marquese Chriss: Five fouls in seven minutes

Chriss finished with zero points (0-3 FG, 0-2 3Pt) and two rebounds in seven minutes during Wednesday's 110-102 win over the Grizzlies.

Chriss was awful in this one, somehow managing to commit five fouls and two turnovers in just seven minutes of action. Fellow sophomore big man Dragan Bender fouled out, but it took him 35 minutes to do so. After teasing fantasy owners with decent numbers in December and January, Chriss fell apart in February.