Suns' Marquese Chriss: Full stat line before fouling out

Chriss pitched in 12 points (4-6 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 2-3 FT), seven rebounds, two assists, two blocks and one steal across 20 minutes in Sunday's 123-110 loss to the Sixers.

Chriss wrapped up December on a high note, finishing with consecutive double-digit scoring efforts while shooting 60.0 percent, including 62.5 percent from three-point range in those contests. The second-year big man also hauled in between seven and 13 boards in the last three contests of the month, and he continues to be a serviceable source of blocks. Foul trouble continues to be a nagging problem, however, as Chriss racked up a full six Sunday and was also whistled on four occasions in five of the prior eight games, despite playing 18 minutes or less in three of those contests.