Suns' Marquese Chriss: Full stat line before fouling out
Chriss pitched in 12 points (4-6 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 2-3 FT), seven rebounds, two assists, two blocks and one steal across 20 minutes in Sunday's 123-110 loss to the Sixers.
Chriss wrapped up December on a high note, finishing with consecutive double-digit scoring efforts while shooting 60.0 percent, including 62.5 percent from three-point range in those contests. The second-year big man also hauled in between seven and 13 boards in the last three contests of the month, and he continues to be a serviceable source of blocks. Foul trouble continues to be a nagging problem, however, as Chriss racked up a full six Sunday and was also whistled on four occasions in five of the prior eight games, despite playing 18 minutes or less in three of those contests.
More News
-
Suns' Marquese Chriss: Hauls in double-digit boards•
-
Suns' Marquese Chriss: Back to starting five Wednesday•
-
Suns' Marquese Chriss: Slides to bench Friday•
-
Suns' Marquese Chriss: Produces 13 points in win•
-
Suns' Marquese Chriss: Scores seven in Saturday's start•
-
Suns' Marquese Chriss: Probable Saturday•
-
Top Waiver-Wire Targets
He’s got plenty of potential, and now Marquese Chriss is starting to find a role. He’s worth...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings: Start Lee
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Buy or sell: Keep Kanter, Embiid?
Got a glut in your frontcourt? We take a look at four big men who you might want to consider...
-
Top Waiver-Wire Targets
With injuries to starters, Ish Smith and Bismack Biyombo have a big opportunity to contribute...
-
Christmas Preview & Waiver Wire
Just because you have the day off from work Monday doesn't mean you can take the day off for...
-
Injury updates: Embiid still out
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.