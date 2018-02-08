Suns' Marquese Chriss: Grabs 10 boards in Wednesday's start

Chriss scored seven points (1-7 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 5-7 FT) while adding 10 rebounds, an assist and a steal in 29 minutes during Wednesday's 129-81 loss to the Spurs.

While he couldn't find his shot against San Antonio's defense, Chriss did lead the Suns in rebounding and pulled down double-digit boards for the second time in his last four games. The 20-year-old remains very raw, but Phoenix has nothing to lose by giving him all the minutes he can handle in the second half.