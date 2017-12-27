Suns' Marquese Chriss: Hauls in double-digit boards
Chriss generated six points (2-3 FG, 2-4 FT), 13 rebounds, two steals and one block across 29 minutes in Tuesday's 99-97 win over the Grizzlies.
The second-year big man's rebound total was a season high and marked the continuation of what has been a resurgent December. Chriss' four double-digit scoring efforts during the month are double the amount he generated in all of November, and he's also hauled in between six and Tuesday's 13 rebounds in five contests. Moreover, his 42.9 percent success rate from the field is a marked improvement from the 37.6 percent figure he generated last month, giving Chriss some renewed appeal in deeper formats.
