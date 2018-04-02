Suns' Marquese Chriss: Hot stretch continues Sunday

Chriss had 22 points (9-15 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 3-5 FT), nine rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block in 31 minutes during Sunday's 117-107 loss to the Warriors.

Chriss continues his fantasy resurgence, chipping in across the board in Sunday's loss to the Warriors. After a season filled with disappointment and frustration, Chriss has battled his way back into standard league relevance with some nice performances over the past two weeks. He has now played at least 30 minutes in three consecutive games, contributing in all areas of the box-score. Barring any foul trouble, Chriss looks as though he is set for a nice finish to the season although the Suns do only have four games remaining.