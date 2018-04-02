Suns' Marquese Chriss: Hot stretch continues Sunday
Chriss had 22 points (9-15 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 3-5 FT), nine rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block in 31 minutes during Sunday's 117-107 loss to the Warriors.
Chriss continues his fantasy resurgence, chipping in across the board in Sunday's loss to the Warriors. After a season filled with disappointment and frustration, Chriss has battled his way back into standard league relevance with some nice performances over the past two weeks. He has now played at least 30 minutes in three consecutive games, contributing in all areas of the box-score. Barring any foul trouble, Chriss looks as though he is set for a nice finish to the season although the Suns do only have four games remaining.
More News
-
Suns' Marquese Chriss: Double-doubles Wednesday•
-
Suns' Marquese Chriss: Posts 13 points in Monday's defeat•
-
Suns' Marquese Chriss: Solid effort in Saturday's loss•
-
Suns' Marquese Chriss: Starting Saturday•
-
Suns' Marquese Chriss: Records double-double in start•
-
Suns' Marquese Chriss: Starting at center Friday•
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....
-
Injury analysis: Wounded Warriors
With the season wrapping up, Fantasy owners will have to play the last few weeks without Stephen...
-
Handling the tank-a-thon
When teams turn the keys over to the young guys, Fantasy players can benefit. We take a took...
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Roughly half the NBA’s teams are locked into their final positions in the standings. Alex Rikleen...