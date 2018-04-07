Suns' Marquese Chriss: Leads team in scoring with 23 points
Chriss tallied 23 points (7-13 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 8-10 FG), eight rebounds, two assists and a steal in 26 minutes during Friday's 122-103 loss to the Pelicans.
The Suns opted for a smaller lineup and opted to start Chriss at the five as opposed to a healthy Alex Len. Chriss performed well and will likely be a key component of the Suns' rebuilding effort next season. We'll likely see some interesting lineup choices in Phoenix's final two games, but chances are Chriss will figure to be a part of them.
