Suns' Marquese Chriss: Limited in Friday's practice
Chriss (ankle) was limited in practice Friday and will be re-evaluated at shootaround Saturday morning, Craig Grialou of ArizonaSports.com reports.
Chriss rolled his ankle in Wednesday's win over the Jazz and looks to still be feeling some ill-effects of the injury. His status for Saturday's matchup with the Trail Blazers should become more clear following the team's morning shootaround.
More News
-
Suns' Marquese Chriss: Turns ankle Wednesday•
-
Suns' Marquese Chriss: Thrives in Monday's start•
-
Suns' Marquese Chriss: Will start Monday•
-
Suns' Marquese Chriss: Will come off the bench for opener•
-
Suns' Marquese Chriss: Double-doubles in Wednesday's loss•
-
Suns' Marquese Chriss: Pitches in 13 points Monday•
-
Stock Watch: Jackson showing signs
Who is moving up, who is moving down? We take a look around the league after the first week...
-
Week 2 waiver wire targets
Only one week in, competition is already hot for talent on the waiver wire.
-
Week 2 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.
-
Injury reaction: Replacing Hayward
With Gordon Hayward potentially done for the year, the Celtics have a big hole to fill in the...
-
Bold hoops predictions, sleepers
Chris Towers gives you his favorite late-round sleepers, and some bold predictions for the...
-
2017 Fantasy basketball rankings, busts
Isaiah Thomas and Otto Porter could destroy your Fantasy basketball season