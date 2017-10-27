Suns' Marquese Chriss: Limited in Friday's practice

Chriss (ankle) was limited in practice Friday and will be re-evaluated at shootaround Saturday morning, Craig Grialou of ArizonaSports.com reports.

Chriss rolled his ankle in Wednesday's win over the Jazz and looks to still be feeling some ill-effects of the injury. His status for Saturday's matchup with the Trail Blazers should become more clear following the team's morning shootaround.

