Suns' Marquese Chriss: Listed as questionable

Chriss is listed as questionable for Wednesday's game against the Pacers.

Chriss has missed Phoenix's past five games with a strained right hip, but there appears to be a light at the end of the tunnel for the second-year forward, as he's been upgraded to questionable for the first time since suffering the injury earlier in the month. His status should clear up following Wednesday morning's shootaround; if he's ultimately held out again, Dragen Bender would pick up another start at power forward.