Suns' Marquese Chriss: Officially ruled out Sunday
Chriss (hip) has officially been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Pacers, Suns play-by-play announcer Jon Bloom reports.
As expected, Chriss will miss his second straight game with a strained hip flexor, and his next opportunity to return will be Tuesday in Portland. In his absence, Dragan Bender is expected to draw another start at power forward and play a heavy dose of minutes.
More News
-
Suns' Marquese Chriss: Likely out again Sunday•
-
Suns' Marquese Chriss: Won't play Friday•
-
Suns' Marquese Chriss: Day-to-day with hip flexor issue•
-
Suns' Marquese Chriss: Doubtful to return with hip injury•
-
Suns' Marquese Chriss: Full stat line before fouling out•
-
Suns' Marquese Chriss: Hauls in double-digit boards•
-
Trade Values Chart
Looking to swing a deal? Check out our trade values chart before you make any decisions.
-
Rookie Watch: Mitchell, Tatum shine
Donovan Mitchell and Jayson Tatum top the list of impact rookies, even if neither looks likely...
-
Waiver Wire: Red-hot Green
Gerald Green has fit in perfectly in Houston, and he should be at the top of your Waiver Wire...
-
Fantasy basketball: Sit Devin Booker
SportsLine's projection model tells you who to sit and who to start in your fantasy basketball...
-
Injury updates: Harden hamstrung
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
You've been waiting a long time for them, and Isaiah Thomas and Blake Griffin are back and...