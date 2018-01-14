Suns' Marquese Chriss: Officially ruled out Sunday

Chriss (hip) has officially been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Pacers, Suns play-by-play announcer Jon Bloom reports.

As expected, Chriss will miss his second straight game with a strained hip flexor, and his next opportunity to return will be Tuesday in Portland. In his absence, Dragan Bender is expected to draw another start at power forward and play a heavy dose of minutes.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories