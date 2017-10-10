Suns' Marquese Chriss: Pitches in 13 points Monday

Chriss offered 13 points (3-6 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 6-7 FT), three rebounds and one steal across 25 minutes in Monday's 120-102 preseason loss to the Jazz.

Chriss was also one of three members of the starting five with four turnovers, but he turned in his second consecutive double-digit scoring effort. The 2016 first-round pick also bounced back from a 2-for-8 effort from the field last Friday versus this same Jazz squad, but needs to shore up his ball security after committing a combined nine turnovers over the last pair of exhibitions.