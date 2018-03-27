Suns' Marquese Chriss: Posts 13 points in Monday's defeat

Chriss went for 13 points (6-8 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 0-2 FT), four rebounds, two assists and one block across 24 minutes in Monday's 102-94 loss to the Celtics.

It's the fifth straight double-digit scoring effort for the second-year big, who's in the midst of one of his more consistent stretches of play this season. Chriss has alternated poor shooting efforts with a pair of impressive ones over the last four, and his rebounding numbers also tend to fluctuate more than those of a 6-foot-10 athletic forward's should. Nevertheless, he appears set to start for what's left of the regular season, giving him some scoring and rebounding value in the fantasy postseason.

