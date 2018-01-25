Suns' Marquese Chriss: Practices Thursday, expects to play Friday

Chriss (hip) went through a full practice Thursday and expects to play in Friday's matchup with the Knicks, Scott Bordow of the Arizona Republic reports.

Chriss has missed the last six games with a right hip strain, but has now gone through a full practice, which bodes well for his return Friday. He currently expects to take the court, though fantasy owners may want to continue to monitor his status up until tip-off just to be sure. The fact that he's returning from an extended absence could prompt coach Jay Triano to keep his minutes limited a bit. It's also unclear if Chriss will immediately reclaim a spot in the top unit at power forward over Dragan Bender, so it may be wise to temper expectations in his first game back.