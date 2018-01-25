Suns' Marquese Chriss: Practices Thursday, expects to play Friday
Chriss (hip) went through a full practice Thursday and expects to play in Friday's matchup with the Knicks, Scott Bordow of the Arizona Republic reports.
Chriss has missed the last six games with a right hip strain, but has now gone through a full practice, which bodes well for his return Friday. He currently expects to take the court, though fantasy owners may want to continue to monitor his status up until tip-off just to be sure. The fact that he's returning from an extended absence could prompt coach Jay Triano to keep his minutes limited a bit. It's also unclear if Chriss will immediately reclaim a spot in the top unit at power forward over Dragan Bender, so it may be wise to temper expectations in his first game back.
More News
-
Scouting out Dynasty sleepers
Going deeper into dynasty formats, Alex Barutha looks at sleeper candidates like Jarrett Allen,...
-
Week 15 Waiver Wire targets
In limited minutes, Wayne Ellington keeps rising up the ranks of 3-point scorers. Alex Rikleen...
-
Fantasy Hoops Injury Report
J.J. Redick is expected to miss at least two weeks with a cracked fibula. Jeff Stotts updates...
-
Stock Watch: Trending up & down
Halfway through the season, trends becomes more noticeable. Juan Blanco breaks down who's trending...
-
Waiver Wire: Ellington firing away
With the trade deadline coming up, Greg Monroe could end up making a big impact for you.
-
Trade Values Chart
Looking to swing a deal? Check out our trade values chart before you make any decisions.