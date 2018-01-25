Suns' Marquese Chriss: Practices Thursday, expects to play Friday

Chriss (hip) went through a full practice Thursday and expects to play in Friday's matchup with the Knicks, Scott Bordow of the Arizona Republic reports.

Chriss has missed the last six games with a right hip strain, but has now gone through a full practice, which bodes well for his return Friday. He currently expects to take the court, though fantasy owners may want to continue to monitor his status up until tip-off just to be sure. The fact that he's returning from an extended absence could prompt coach Jay Triano to keep his minutes limited a bit. It's also unclear if Chriss will immediately reclaim a spot in the top unit at power forward over Dragan Bender, so it may be wise to temper expectations in his first game back.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories