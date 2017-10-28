Suns' Marquese Chriss: Probable Saturday
Chriss (ankle) has been upgraded to probable for Saturday's game against the Trail Blazers, Scott Bordow of AZCentral.com reports.
Chriss tweaked his ankle in Wednesday's loss to the Jazz, and was subsequently limited at Friday's practice. His probable status indicates the injury was never considered all that severe, so look for the second-year power forward to take on his usual workload should he ultimately suit up. He has seen his minutes jump from the mid-teens to the mid-twenties since the Suns' coaching change.
