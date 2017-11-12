Suns' Marquese Chriss: Produces 13 points in win

Chriss registered 13 points (4-7 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 2-4 FT), seven rebounds, two assists and five blocks across 26 minutes in Saturday's 118-110 win over the Timberwolves.

Chriss was outstanding on defense in particular, with his five blocks serving as a season-best figure. The second-year forward also managed his second-best point total of the campaign and equaled a season high with three made three-pointers. While his offensive involvement can fluctuate at times, the 20-year-old typically offers consistent results on the glass and can also impressively space the floor when called upon.