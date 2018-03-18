Suns' Marquese Chriss: Productive off bench Saturday
Chriss tallied 10 points (4-8 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-4 FT), eight rebounds, one assist and one steal across 18 minutes in Saturday's 124-109 loss to the Warriors.
Chriss was efficient on a per-minute basis, leading to his first double-digit scoring effort over the last five games, as well as his best effort on the glass since Feb. 7. The 20-year-old's minutes have been in the teens on the majority of nights since the All-Star break, however, so rebounds figure to remain Chriss' most consistent source of production in his current second-unit role.
More News
-
Suns' Marquese Chriss: Avoids suspension, will play Saturday•
-
Suns' Marquese Chriss: Could face discipline from league•
-
Suns' Marquese Chriss: Five fouls in seven minutes•
-
Suns' Marquese Chriss: Scores seven points in Monday's loss•
-
Suns' Marquese Chriss: Grabs 10 boards in Wednesday's start•
-
Suns' Marquese Chriss: Enters starting lineup Wednesday•
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Who is moving up? Who is struggling? We take a look at the last few weeks of NBA action.
-
Playoff schedule analysis
We take a look at the schedule for every team on the bubble of the playoff picture down the...
-
Week 22 Waiver targets, schedule
Fantasy playoffs are either here or near, and Alex Rikleen says there’s help available on the...
-
2018's Biggest Disappointments
With the season winding down, we're taking a look at the biggest disappointments in Fantasy...
-
Offseason preview, keeper strategy
The Fantasy Hoops season nearly over, Jeff Edgerton helps Fantasy owners prepare for the offseason...
-
Week 21 Waiver Wire
There is plenty of talent available at this late hour of the season. Alex Rikleen starts his...