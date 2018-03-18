Suns' Marquese Chriss: Productive off bench Saturday

Chriss tallied 10 points (4-8 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-4 FT), eight rebounds, one assist and one steal across 18 minutes in Saturday's 124-109 loss to the Warriors.

Chriss was efficient on a per-minute basis, leading to his first double-digit scoring effort over the last five games, as well as his best effort on the glass since Feb. 7. The 20-year-old's minutes have been in the teens on the majority of nights since the All-Star break, however, so rebounds figure to remain Chriss' most consistent source of production in his current second-unit role.