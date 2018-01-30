Suns' Marquese Chriss: Questionable for Wednesday
Chriss (ankle) is listed as questionable for Wednesday's game against the Mavericks, Scott Bordow of the Arizona Republic rpeorts.
Chriss missed Monday's game against the Grizzlies with a sprained left ankle and while it's encouraging that he's not being ruled out a day in advance, there's still a chance he's held out a second straight contest. Look for him to test out the ankle during Wednesday's morning shootaround and another update should then be provided following that session. With both Chriss and Tyson Chandler (undisclosed) out of the lineup Monday, Dragan Bender (20 minutes) and Greg Monroe (23 minute) operated as starters in the frontcourt, with Alex Len (25 minutes) and Jared Dudley (28 minutes) providing relief off the bench.
