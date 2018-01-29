Suns' Marquese Chriss: Questionable with ankle injury Monday

Chriss is dealing with a left ankle sprain and is listed as questionable for Monday's matchup with the Grizzlies, Scott Bordow of the Arizona Republic reports.

This is the first we've heard of the injury for Chriss, so it appears he suffered it during Sunday's tilt with the Rockets. Considering the Suns are heading into the second game of a back-to-back, there's a chance he's held out for precautionary measures, though look for the big man to test out the ankle during pregame warmups before a final decision is made. If Chriss can't give it a go, Dragan Bender would likely slot into the starting five at power forward in his place.