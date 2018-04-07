Suns' Marquese Chriss: Questionable with hip pain
Chriss is questionable for Sunday's contest against the Warriors due to hip pain, Scott Bordow of The Arizona Republic reports.
This is the first news of Chriss dealing with an injury, so it seems likely he picked it up during Friday's contest against the Pelicans, though he posted an impressive 23 points, eight rebounds, two assists and one steal. More information on his availability should arrive following the team's Sunday morning shootaround.
