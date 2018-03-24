Suns' Marquese Chriss: Records double-double in start
Chriss recorded19 points (7-11 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 4-6 FT), 10 rebounds, three assists, a steal and two blocked shots in 35 minutes during Friday's 120-95 loss to the Cavaliers.
The Suns elected to go with a smaller lineup in Friday's game which sent Alex Len to the bench. The Suns were without Devin Booker and T.J. Warren so Chriss was required to do the heavy lifting under the basket and performed well despite the result. In his second season, Chriss has largely been a role player in the second and third unit, averaging 20.2 minutes on the floor in 65 games.
