Suns' Marquese Chriss: Remains without timetable

Chriss (hip) is improving in his recovery from a strained right hip but remains without a firm timetable, Scott Bordow of AZCentral.com reports.

A second MRI on the hip Monday revealed that Chriss' recovery is progressing, but the Suns are yet to hand down a possible return date for the second-year forward, who has already missed the last four games. Chriss will not play Monday night in Milwaukee, and he should be considered day-to-day going forward. Technically, he hasn't been ruled out for Wednesday's game in Indiana, but at this point it seems rather likely that he'll remain sidelined for at least a few more contests.