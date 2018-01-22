Suns' Marquese Chriss: Remains without timetable
Chriss (hip) is improving in his recovery from a strained right hip but remains without a firm timetable, Scott Bordow of AZCentral.com reports.
A second MRI on the hip Monday revealed that Chriss' recovery is progressing, but the Suns are yet to hand down a possible return date for the second-year forward, who has already missed the last four games. Chriss will not play Monday night in Milwaukee, and he should be considered day-to-day going forward. Technically, he hasn't been ruled out for Wednesday's game in Indiana, but at this point it seems rather likely that he'll remain sidelined for at least a few more contests.
More News
-
Fantasy Hoops Injury Report
J.J. Redick is expected to miss at least two weeks with a cracked fibula. Jeff Stotts updates...
-
Stock Watch: Trending up & down
Halfway through the season, trends becomes more noticeable. Juan Blanco breaks down who's trending...
-
Waiver Wire: Ellington firing away
With the trade deadline coming up, Greg Monroe could end up making a big impact for you.
-
Trade Values Chart
Looking to swing a deal? Check out our trade values chart before you make any decisions.
-
Rookie Watch: Mitchell, Tatum shine
Donovan Mitchell and Jayson Tatum top the list of impact rookies, even if neither looks likely...
-
Waiver Wire: Red-hot Green
Gerald Green has fit in perfectly in Houston, and he should be at the top of your Waiver Wire...