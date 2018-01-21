Suns' Marquese Chriss: Ruled out Monday
Chriss (hip) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Bucks, Scott Bordow of the Arizona Republic reports.
Chriss will be missing a fifth straight game and the fact that he's being ruled out a day in advance is a bit concerning. That said, the Suns have yet to provide any sort of timetable for his return, so he'll continue to be evaluated on a game-to-game basis. Look for Dragan Bender to remain in the starting lineup at power forward with Chriss out once again. His next opportunity to return will be Wednesday against the Pacers.
