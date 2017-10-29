Suns' Marquese Chriss: Scores seven in Saturday's start

Chriss recorded seven points (3-6 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 0-1 FT), two assists, two steals, one rebound and one block over 20 minutes Saturday in a loss to the Trail Blazers.

Chriss was listed as probable for this game after turning his ankle on Wednesday and being limited in practice Friday. The fact that Chriss got the start and hit his average for minutes suggests the ankle injury wasn't serious and shouldn't be an issue going forward.