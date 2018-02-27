Suns' Marquese Chriss: Scores seven points in Monday's loss
Chriss finished with seven points (3-5 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 0-1 FT), five rebounds, and three blocks in 18 minutes during Monday's 125-116 loss to the Pelicans.
Seven Suns players saw more minutes than Chriss, including fellow reserves Josh Jackson and Troy Daniels. While Chriss did manage to swat a few shots and contribute modest numbers in the scoring and rebounding departments, he committed three turnovers and somehow managed to foul out in less than 20 minutes of action. Dragan Bender and Alex Len both fouled out as well, taking 25 and 21 minutes respectively, so at least Chriss wasn't the only one who couldn't keep from fouling. Nevertheless, this month Chriss is averaging his fewest load of playing time all season, and he has only surpassed 20 minutes in one of nine February appearances.
