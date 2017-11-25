Suns' Marquese Chriss: Slides to bench Friday
Chriss will play a reserve role in Friday's matchup against the Pelicans, Scott Bordow of The Arizona Republic reports.
Chriss came off the bench for the first three games of the season, but has started the last 16 at power forward. The decision Friday is likely matchup based, as the Suns have opted to start both Greg Monroe and Tyson Chandler to go up against the Pelicans' big frontcour duo of DeMarcus Cousins and Anthony Davis. As a result, Chriss will likely see a lesser workload than usual.
More News
-
Suns' Marquese Chriss: Produces 13 points in win•
-
Suns' Marquese Chriss: Scores seven in Saturday's start•
-
Suns' Marquese Chriss: Probable Saturday•
-
Suns' Marquese Chriss: Limited in Friday's practice•
-
Suns' Marquese Chriss: Turns ankle Wednesday•
-
Suns' Marquese Chriss: Thrives in Monday's start•
-
Injury updates: Russell, Millsap go down
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
Injuries derailed the start of his Rockets' career, but Chris Paul is back on the right track...
-
Waiver Wire: Chalmers, Crabbe
As is often the case, injuries open doors for players -- and for Fantasy players. That is the...
-
Statistical Trend Watch
Dive into some of the most interesting trends of the Fantasy basketball season so far.
-
Week 6 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.
-
Keeper league advice
If you've got an eye on the future, we've got the advice you need. Here are our tips for approaching...