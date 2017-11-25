Suns' Marquese Chriss: Slides to bench Friday

Chriss will play a reserve role in Friday's matchup against the Pelicans, Scott Bordow of The Arizona Republic reports.

Chriss came off the bench for the first three games of the season, but has started the last 16 at power forward. The decision Friday is likely matchup based, as the Suns have opted to start both Greg Monroe and Tyson Chandler to go up against the Pelicans' big frontcour duo of DeMarcus Cousins and Anthony Davis. As a result, Chriss will likely see a lesser workload than usual.