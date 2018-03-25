Suns' Marquese Chriss: Solid effort in Saturday's loss
Chriss tallied 10 points (3-8 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 3-4 FT), five rebounds, one assist and one steal across 24 minutes in Saturday's 105-99 loss to the Magic.
Chriss didn't quite replicate the caliber of performance he'd generated against the Cavaliers on Friday, when he posted a 19-point, 10-rebound double-double. However, he did find his way to a fourth straight double-digit scoring effort, which represents one of his better stretches of play this season. The 20-year-old continues be somewhat of an enigma, with his scoring totals often underwhelming relative to playing time due to spotty shooting.
More News
-
Suns' Marquese Chriss: Starting Saturday•
-
Suns' Marquese Chriss: Records double-double in start•
-
Suns' Marquese Chriss: Starting at center Friday•
-
Suns' Marquese Chriss: Productive off bench Saturday•
-
Suns' Marquese Chriss: Avoids suspension, will play Saturday•
-
Suns' Marquese Chriss: Could face discipline from league•
-
Handling the tank-a-thon
When teams turn the keys over to the young guys, Fantasy players can benefit. We take a took...
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Roughly half the NBA’s teams are locked into their final positions in the standings. Alex Rikleen...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Who is moving up? Who is struggling? We take a look at the last few weeks of NBA action.
-
Playoff schedule analysis
We take a look at the schedule for every team on the bubble of the playoff picture down the...
-
Week 22 Waiver targets, schedule
Fantasy playoffs are either here or near, and Alex Rikleen says there’s help available on the...
-
2018's Biggest Disappointments
With the season winding down, we're taking a look at the biggest disappointments in Fantasy...