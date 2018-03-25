Suns' Marquese Chriss: Solid effort in Saturday's loss

Chriss tallied 10 points (3-8 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 3-4 FT), five rebounds, one assist and one steal across 24 minutes in Saturday's 105-99 loss to the Magic.

Chriss didn't quite replicate the caliber of performance he'd generated against the Cavaliers on Friday, when he posted a 19-point, 10-rebound double-double. However, he did find his way to a fourth straight double-digit scoring effort, which represents one of his better stretches of play this season. The 20-year-old continues be somewhat of an enigma, with his scoring totals often underwhelming relative to playing time due to spotty shooting.

