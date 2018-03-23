Suns' Marquese Chriss: Starting at center Friday

Chriss will draw the start over Alex Len at center for Friday's contest against the Cavaliers, Scott Bordow of The Arizona Republic reports.

Coach Jay Triano has opted to go with a smaller lineup against the Cavaliers to counter their smaller center, Kevin Love. The move could result in Chriss seeing extended run after averaging just 16.8 minutes per game over the past four tilts. In the 19 games that Chriss has garnered over 24 minutes of run this season, he's averaged 11.2 points, 7.3 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.3 blocks.