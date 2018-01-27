Play

Suns' Marquese Chriss: Starting Friday vs. New York

Chriss (hip) will play and start at power forward during Friday's tilt against the Knicks.

Chriss has been sidelined over the past six games while recovering from a right hip strain, but has been cleared to make a return Friday. He could be facing a minutes restriction, so Dragan Bender may still see significant run.

