Suns' Marquese Chriss: Starting Saturday
Chriss will start Saturday against the Magic.
Chriss will make his second-straight start after recording a double-double in Friday's loss to the Cavaliers with 19 points (7-11 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 4-6 FT), 10 rebounds, three assists, a steal and two blocked shots in 35 minutes. Alex Len will once again come off the bench.
