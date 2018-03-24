Suns' Marquese Chriss: Starting Saturday

Chriss will start Saturday against the Magic.

Chriss will make his second-straight start after recording a double-double in Friday's loss to the Cavaliers with 19 points (7-11 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 4-6 FT), 10 rebounds, three assists, a steal and two blocked shots in 35 minutes. Alex Len will once again come off the bench.

