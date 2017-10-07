Suns' Marquese Chriss: Strong showing in Friday's loss

Chriss offered 10 points (2-8 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 5-8 FT), seven rebounds, two assists and four blocks across 25 minutes in Friday's 112-101 preseason loss to the Jazz.

The second-year big man couldn't get many shots from the field to drop, but he turned in a typically strong effort on the boards and on defense. Friday's final line was a step up over that which he generated in the exhibition opener last Tuesday, when he mustered three points, four rebounds, one assist, three blocks and one steal over 15 minutes against the Trail Blazers. He did have some trouble holding on the ball, however, committing a team-high five turnovers. Chriss flashed plenty of potential in the latter portion of his rookie campaign once he was given some extended run, leaving him poised for a potential breakout 2017-18 season if he retains a firm hold on the starting power forward role.