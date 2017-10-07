Suns' Marquese Chriss: Strong showing in Friday's loss
Chriss offered 10 points (2-8 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 5-8 FT), seven rebounds, two assists and four blocks across 25 minutes in Friday's 112-101 preseason loss to the Jazz.
The second-year big man couldn't get many shots from the field to drop, but he turned in a typically strong effort on the boards and on defense. Friday's final line was a step up over that which he generated in the exhibition opener last Tuesday, when he mustered three points, four rebounds, one assist, three blocks and one steal over 15 minutes against the Trail Blazers. He did have some trouble holding on the ball, however, committing a team-high five turnovers. Chriss flashed plenty of potential in the latter portion of his rookie campaign once he was given some extended run, leaving him poised for a potential breakout 2017-18 season if he retains a firm hold on the starting power forward role.
More News
-
Suns' Marquese Chriss: Exits Thursday's game with left ankle sprain•
-
Suns' Marquese Chriss: Scores 22 points in season finale•
-
Suns' Marquese Chriss: Double-doubles in Saturday loss•
-
Suns' Marquese Chriss: Contributes 20 points Thursday•
-
Suns' Marquese Chriss: Posts career night with 23 points and 11 rebounds•
-
Suns' Marquese Chriss: Scores game-high 24 in Tuesday's loss•
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
Award picks
Expectations are everything in Fantasy, and we're looking at preseason awards odds with a Fantasy...
-
Mock Draft: Westbrook goes No. 1
When you've got the top pick, you have an easy choice to make: Just take Russell Westbrook....
-
Instant Reaction: Melo trade
A wild NBA offseason gets capped off with one more big trade, as Carmelo Anthony joins Russell...
-
12-team Mock Draft results
Check out the results of our first mock draft of the season, with members of the Fantasy i...
-
Impressive rookies: Top targets?
Markelle Fultz, Lonzo Ball, Jayson Tatum and Josh Jackson were the first to be drafted, but...