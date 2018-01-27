Suns' Marquese Chriss: Suffers dreadful shooting night in loss
Chriss scored three points (1-12 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 0-2 FT), four rebounds, an assist, a steal and a blocked shot in 20 minutes during Friday's 107-85 loss to the Knicks.
While Chriss got things going early by drilling a three-pointer early in the first quarter, it was all downhill from there. It looks like Chriss may need some additional time to recover from the hip injury that has sidelined him recently. Chriss is a key player in the Suns' rebuilding effort, but he needs to get healthy if he expects to fend off Dragan Bender and Jared Dudley, who are both vying for a bigger role.
